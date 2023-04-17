Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has directed the Commissioners for Water and Environment, Industries and Cooperatives, as well as Agriculture and Natural Resources, to immediately investigate the report that Pure Biotech Company Limited located along Makurdi – Gboko road has a sewage disposal system that empties waste into River Benue thereby contaminating the water and endangering aquatic life in the river.

In a statement by Terver Akase, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the Governor said he expects the three Commissioners to report back to him with their findings as quickly as possible, for the next line of action.

He commended the patriotic disposition of the Benue Hike Tourism group who raised alarm over the matter and gives assurance that his administration will continue to accord priority to the safety of Benue people.

Ortom urged people of the state to sustain their vigilance and always assist the government with timely and useful information on happenings around them.