Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom will today, inaugurate members of the State Community Volunteer Guards (Batch B).

A statement by the Governor’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Terver Akase said the passing-out parade of the Community Volunteer Guards will take place at IBB Square, Makurdi.

It could be recalled that the First Batch of the Volunteer Guards were inaugurated on August 4, 2022.