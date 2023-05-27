Ortom Hails State Community Volunteer Guards

Governor Samuel Ortom has commissioned the headquarters of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, Benue Television and the remodelled Governor’s office.

The Governor performed the ceremonies separately on Friday, at the Benue Peoples, Makurdi.

The Governor in his remarks while commissioning the office complex of the State Community Volunteer Guards commended the state security outfit for working in line with rules of engagement in collaboration with conventional security agencies to secure the state.

He reiterated his position that Nigeria was long overdue to have a State Police, stressing that whenever it comes to fruition, the State Community Volunteer Guards should be given the first right of refusal to join to strengthen the security of the State and country.

At the Benue Television, Governor Ortom expressed delight over the achievements the corporation has recorded within a short span of its establishment, stressing that it was a platform to showcase the state to the outside world.

Governor Ortom also approved the conversion of 13 casual staff of the Benue Television to permanent employment status.

While commissioning the remodelled Governor’s office, which serves as central administration block at the Government House, the Governor noted that it was in the state of dilapidation with leaking roof and an eyesore.

