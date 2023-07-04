Path The News Chronicle » News » Orgnized Crimes: NDLEA, NCA-UK Recommit To Battling Drug Cartels In Renewed MoU

Orgnized Crimes: NDLEA, NCA-UK Recommit To Battling Drug Cartels In Renewed MoU

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 4, 2023 0
Orgnized Crimes: NDLEA NCA-UK

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom have recommitted to taking battles to the doorsteps of drug cartels, as part of efforts to stamp out serious organized crimes in Nigeria and the UK.

The fresh commitment was the highlight of remarks by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) and David Cater, Regional Manager, West Africa, NCA at the signing of a renewed Memorandum of Understanding, MoU between the two agencies at the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

This is according to a statement today by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters Abuja.

According to Marwa, “this renewed MoU will definitely and inevitably propel High Intelligence Driven Operational Tentacles that will seek out the most complex organised criminal networks, no matter their hiding place to face the wrath of the Law.”

He expressed great expectations in the NCA’s upcoming project with the Agency’s re-branded Criminal Intelligence Task Force (CITF), stating that “I look forward, with great optimism, to the requisite specialist capabilities this project will provide to the CITF officials to target and disrupt drug trafficking cartels in our country, the West Africa sub-region and beyond.

How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria
Trending
How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

“Our overwhelming gratitude goes to the Government of the United Kingdom for its continued technical support to the Agency.

“Also worthy of appreciation is the commendable efforts of the dedicated UK NCA personnel which no doubt, has inspired the Agency’s CITF officials with deepened enthusiasm to tackle Serious Organized Crimes frontally.”

While acknowledging that serious organised crime is a dynamic and complex phenomenon that does not recognise borders thereby posing grave threat to lives and properties in both countries, the NDLEA boss said “It is therefore imperative to aggressively seek proactive ways of managing intelligence and enhancing capabilities for disrupting transnational organised crime syndicates, thereby justifying the need to sustain the renewal of this memorandum of understanding which is another significant milestone in our collaborative efforts to combat organised criminal groups.”

In his remarks at the brief ceremony, David Cater said renewing the MoU comes with great satisfaction and significant to the good work of both NDLEA and NCA.

He said the renewed MoU will “enable us to take the battle to the enemies, that is, the cartels.”

He expressed appreciation to the leadership of NDLEA for the support and confidence reposed in the partnership, while assuring that the ongoing project will continue to support the Agency to succeed in its assignments.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

APC Disowns Majority

BREAKING: APC Disowns Majority Principal Officers as Announced by Akpabio, Abass

Adekunle Taofeek July 4, 2023 0
Effects of Fuel Subsidy

CSOs Tell Soludo to Provide Palliatives to Cushion Effects of Fuel Subsidy Removal on Citizens

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 4, 2023 0
INEC tenders evidential documents

INEC tenders evidential documents, closes defence in Obi LP petition

Kunle Dada July 4, 2023 0
Baba-Fast-Fast

We’re On The Right Track To Success – President Tinubu

Adams Peter July 4, 2023 0
Principal Officers of the 10th Senate

JUST IN: Akpabio Announces Principal Officers of the 10th Senate

Adekunle Taofeek July 4, 2023 0

FG To Begin Collection Of VAT From Market Traders

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 4, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Orgnized Crimes: NDLEA NCA-UK

Orgnized Crimes: NDLEA, NCA-UK Recommit To Battling Drug Cartels In Renewed MoU

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 4, 2023 0
Calabar

Calabar: The Tourist Magnet

Esther Salami July 4, 2023 0
Johnny Drille wedding

Johnny Drille sets internet on fire with secret wedding

Augustina John July 4, 2023 0
APC Disowns Majority

BREAKING: APC Disowns Majority Principal Officers as Announced by Akpabio, Abass

Adekunle Taofeek July 4, 2023 0
Effects of Fuel Subsidy

CSOs Tell Soludo to Provide Palliatives to Cushion Effects of Fuel Subsidy Removal on Citizens

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 4, 2023 0