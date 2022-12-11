“That night there were shepherds staying in the fields nearby, guarding their flocks of sheep.” *– Luke 2:8 NLT*

How ordinary the night must have seemed for these shepherds. There must have been no reason to anticipate that anything would be different. We can imagine these men in conversation, talking about mundane things—like their troubles, disputes, work conditions, and, of course, their sheep—with no obvious reason to feel encouraged.

We can imagine that the sky was particularly dark, lit only by twinkling stars. How alone they must have felt. Yet God was in their midst. Were these men conscious of God’s presence? At that moment, He was with them. He knew their needs. He had great things in store for them.

Many people have similar attitudes as they look at their lives and the world they face. It is all too easy to feel alone, discouraged, overlooked, or taken for granted. Sometimes God can seem so distant. People can feel hopeless.

The story of these shepherds reminds us God is with us all the time. The Christmas story reminds us that His promises are true, and we can trust Him. He is always with us.

Spend time alone with God. Realize that He is with you, and you are not alone. Allow Him to take away your fears and give you peace and hope. He is with you even in the darkest of nights. He promises never to leave you. You can trust Him and embrace the future with joy.

*Reflection Question:*

How can you tangibly remind yourself that God is always with you?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You that I am not alone and that You are with me. I trust You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Luke 2