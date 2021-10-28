APGA so far controlled a tiny majority lead of the Anambra State House of Assembly following the defection of some of her members who will not be seeking re-election because they are in the final year of their eight-year and two term of office and this included the Deputy Governor who decamped from the party to APC five months to the end of his two-year term.

In a release made available to Journalists in Abuja, by Mr. Clem Aguiyi, the President /CEO of Kevin Charlyn & Kimberly Associates – an opinion research and pollical index organisation, he said the group used various techniques to poll a sampled population of 600 people in all the 3 Senatorial Zones and in 70 of the 179 communities in the State. He said the organisation used both online sampling and physical interview techniques in conducting the poll which lasted for a period of 21 days counting down to the November 6, election.

One question was posed to the sampled population of both male and female registered voters in the State:

Question: Between Soludo , Ozigbo and Andy Uba, who will you vote as governor?

While Soludo scored 41%, Andy Uba of APC scored 35% and Valentine Ozigbo scored 24%

According to Mr. Aguiyi the polling has 5-10 % margin of error and probability.

The statement said the organisation has no partisan interest in conducting the poll but to help deepen democracy in Nigeria.

Anambra has voted PDP in all presidential elections in the past 16 years. Former Vice President , Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Mr. Peter Obi won the State in 2019, but the State has voted APGA in the governorship and all other local elections.

Some observers have noted that the PDP candidate in this election is not spending big money like his counterparts . The party may be saving money for eve of the election and final voting. Vote buying at the polling units in Nigeria is illegal.

This year’s election is less predictable, perhaps because it is an off- season election.

The opinion poll conducted by Kevin, Charlyn and Kimberly Associates and other online pollsters puts Soludo’s APGA 7 points ahead of Dr Andy Uba of APC and 16 point ahead of PDP’s Valentine Ozigbo.

If current trends continues , APGA’s Soludo will coast to victory in what is the toughest election for the party and arguably the most expensive and delicate election in the history of the State.

Presently, the major candidates are spending heavily on adverts and community tours appealing to voters. Both the centre leaning APC and State ruling APGA are not living anything to chance.

For the past 16 years and few days shy, Anambra people have consistently voted APGA with her cockerel symbol.

This election which fielded Prof Soludo appears to be the most consequential for the party , as the survival of the party depends on the outcome of the election.

A loss will mean a definite end of the Igbo political experiment which has given the people good governance, quality education, prompt payment of wages in salaries and pensions, quality health care, good road networks , international stadium , Five Star Agulu Lake Hotel, International Cargo Airport, the largest and fastest selling beverage factory in Nigeria, thousands of jobs and at-least a minimum of two projects in all the 179 Communities.

The State would have easily boasted of being the safest and most secured State in Nigeria if not for recent security flashes which stakeholders blame on desperate politicians.