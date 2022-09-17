According to CWG Plc, the Nigerian business community is being hampered by the Federal Government’s inconsistent policy making and the lack of foreign exchange, and many companies have stopped operating there due to the unstable circumstances.

In fact, the Pan-African systems solution company noted that the federal government urgently needs to develop policies that are favorable to luring local and foreign direct investments into the country due to foreign exchange struggles and inconsistent policies amid the multitude of difficulties faced by businesses in the nation.

Adewale Adeyipo, group managing director and chief executive officer of CWG Plc, gave advice to economic managers to emulate advanced economies’ tech transformation strategies at a media briefing to announce the TeXcellence conference, which will highlight CWG’s accomplishments and impact on the African tech space over the past 30 years.

However, he claimed that as a proactive business, it had planned for every scenario that might arise. He claimed that his company had been able to overcome difficulties that might arise from foreign exchange volatility, rising power costs, and other roadblocks impeding business sustainability and profitability.

“As we reflect our history showcasing our humble beginnings, our victories, our losses and above all our learning as a knowledge-driven organisation. These experiences have produced the opportunity to refine our corporate strategy and values, eventually birthing our CWG.2.0 roadmap as well as the establishment of our training academy, cementing learning as an integral part of our ethos and culture.”

The organization will also organize the TeXcellence Conference, which will document the accomplishments and influence of CWG on the African tech sector over the course of the past 30 years, he continued.

Leading worldwide technology organizations will be present at the summit, which will also highlight the part they played in boosting the uptake of cutting-edge technology in Africa.

“It is a galore of celebration, and to crown it all CWG Plc will also be unveiling FifthLab, her new subsidiary through which it is building products and services that solve day-to-day payment problems for individuals and businesses,” he added.

Austin Okere, the founder and executive vice chairman of CWG Plc, also spoke during the event. Okere noted that digitizing retail payment systems and financial services is now a top objective for economic growth and that by offering a wider range of financial services, it is possible to reach a greater number of people at significantly lower costs and give them the tools they need to build resilience and seize opportunities.

Mrs. Akintola Moradeke, Business Director, Platforms, CWG Plc, stated that the company is empowering several solutions in the quickly developing IT industry.

She claimed that the soon-to-be-launched FifthLab is a customer-focused ecosystem of cutting-edge technology that is expressly designed to introduce technology to make life easier for its clients.

In order to address some of the issues that arise with off-the-shelf solutions for the local markets, the group says it is currently developing its own IIPs.