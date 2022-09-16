Red Star Express is concerned about the recent wave of unrest in the nation and claims that it has had a detrimental effect on the country’s logistics industry.

Auwalu Badamasi Babura, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Red Star Express Plc, said this in Lagos while briefing the media on the company’s 30th anniversary.

The whole logistics industry has been harmed by the country’s insecurity, according to Babura, who said that Redstar Express was unable to transport supplies to several areas, particularly in the north and some eastern states.

He encouraged the Federal Government to resolve the issue permanently.

Speaking during the firm’s 30th anniversary, he alluded to the company’s readiness to expand up its use of technology to improve operations in Nigeria and revamp the logistics sector of the nation.

Babura said that the company’s adoption of technology came at the ideal time to help it maintain its position as a pioneer in the courier and logistics industry and grow its market share.

Despite its global objectives, he asserted that Red Star will continue to concentrate on expanding in Nigeria, where it presently operates 166 offices, more than 1,600 vehicles, a fleet of trucks, bikes, and top-notch warehouses.

Red Star also plans to soon open a vehicle service center on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway corridor and a warehouse at the international airport in Lagos as part of its strategic rapid expansion to take care of its sizable fleet.

Babura credited her extremely competent employees for the business’ astounding performance. “In the last 30 years, Red Star Express has achieved significant milestones, including a durable commercial cooperation with FedEx since 1994,” the managing director added.

He praised the company for continuing to be smart, devoted, and focused on its shareholders, noting that it has never missed a dividend payment since its creation, not even during the COVID-19 era.

Charles Ejekam, the executive director of sales and marketing, highlighted in his speech the significant events that will honor the anniversary, culminating on October 12 with a public lecture and hosting of important stakeholders.

He restated, “aside from the resilience of its people, Red Star’s remarkable strides are attributable to its futuristic approach, strategic planning, agile management style and bold investments in the future.”