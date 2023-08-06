OpenAI Unveils Exciting Upgrades for ChatGPT

OpenAI, the leading AI powerhouse, has unleashed a wave of impressive enhancements for its sensational chatbot, ChatGPT. The latest features introduce a whole new level of interaction, with suggested follow-up prompts now appearing at the bottom of the chatbot’s responses. OpenAI took to their official Twitter handle to announce these game-changing updates.

In the Twitter announcement, OpenAI emphasized that they are rolling out a series of small but impactful improvements that will elevate the ChatGPT experience. The updates are set to be released over the course of the next week, creating anticipation among users.

The newly added features comprise a range of functionalities, including prompt examples, suggested replies, and GPT-4 becoming the default model. With the prompt examples feature, users can now benefit from helpful prompts, assisting them in formulating their queries more effectively. Gone are the days of staring at a blank page; ChatGPT now offers a gentle nudge to get the conversation started.

The suggest replies feature adds depth to the conversation, providing users with relevant and insightful ways to continue the chat with just a single click. This streamlined approach ensures a seamless and engaging exchange between users and the chatbot.

One exciting development is that GPT-4 has now been set as the default model for ChatGPT, even for Plus users. Previously, users had to toggle to access GPT-4, but with the latest update, it will be the go-to model from the start of a new chat. OpenAI assures users that their previously selected model will be remembered, eliminating the inconvenience of reverting back to GPT-3.5.

Taking the functionality a step further, users will now have the ability to upload multiple files, empowering ChatGPT to analyze data and generate insights across various documents. However, it’s worth noting that this feature will initially be available with the Code Interpreter beta for all Plus users.

OpenAI’s dedication to user convenience extends beyond just the AI capabilities, as they have also addressed user login concerns. With the latest update, users will experience extended login sessions, avoiding frequent logouts every two weeks. OpenAI promises a more welcoming login page whenever access is required.