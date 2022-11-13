“Open my eyes, that I may behold wonderful things from Your law.” – Psalm 119:18 NASB

It was a life-changing message for the boy Samuel. His mentor, Eli the priest, recognized that God had been trying to speak to Samuel. Eli’s counsel? If Samuel sensed God speaking to him, he was to respond, “Speak, LORD, for Your servant is listening” (1 Samuel 3:9).

This lesson became important to Clara Scott, the first woman to publish a volume of original hymns. She expressed the desires of her heart in her hymn “Open My Eyes.”

Through this hymn, we feel her desire to know more about God. She realized this didn’t happen automatically but required waiting and listening. Her prayer was, “Silently now I wait for Thee.” She was ready, praying His Spirit would speak to her.

She prayed that, with newly opened eyes, she could see more of the truth God had prepared for her. She hoped He would reveal the key that would expose these truths and set her free. She prayed that God would open her ears and that she would “hear voices of truth,” confident that “everything false will disappear.”

She prayed that God would give her opportunities to be a witness, a vessel for the Gospel, sharing His love with others.

Apply these lessons. Spend time seeking God. Ask Him to open your eyes to deeper truths. Don’t just talk to Him but listen. Read His Word with greater sensitivity. In stillness, seek His wisdom, direction, conviction, and deeper truths of His Word.

*Reflection Question:*

Write out a personalized prayer based on today’s verse.

*Prayer*

Father, open my eyes that I might behold more of Your truths. Open my ears so that I might hear Your voice more clearly. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Psalm 119:9-24