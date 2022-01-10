Your Excellency, please permit my choice of medium to communicate with you, but it is practically impossible for a commoner, like yours sincerely, to think of any better way of doing this. First, let me wish you a happy new year and pray that the year 2022 will be the year you will take the decision that will not only etch your name in the annals of this nation, but will also cement your new status as an apostle of democracy not only in the country, but also Africa and the world at large. I pray God to give you the spirit of discernment to make this all-important-decision.

Reading your book, ‘My Transition Hours’, left me with the impression that you are a man of strong will and character who is not swayed by the hullabaloo and the frenzy associated with people in power and their legions of bootlickers, hangers-on, praise-singers and self-seeking pretentious aides and associates.

In March 2015, you made one of those courageous and insightful decisions when you, after a deep introspection and reflection of the implications of doing otherwise, stepped forward to acknowledge you had lost your re-election bid, an action that is without precedent in the history of this nation.

Through that singular act you raised the bar on officeholders in this country and across Africa. You said in that book that you envisaged the disintegration of the nation having seen through the plans of your adversaries to stop at nothing, even if it meant dismembering the nation, to achieve that much-desired political office. You were also aware of the scheme by those who were supposed to be in the same party with you (PDP), to betray their ethnic and religious bigotry, as they conspired with the opposition to satisfy those clannish and insidious plots.

Barely seven years down that road, you are again, called to dig deep and reach into those inner recesses of your being to arrive at another all-important-decision that will make or mar you in the political folklore of this country.

Your Excellency I guess by now you would have an idea of where I am coming from. Your name has continued to be mentioned as a likely candidate for the next presidential election of 2023. I am not interested in the platform on which you hope to realise this rumoured ambition, but I am aghast with the mere thought of you likely reconsidering what is clearly a booby trap by those who do not mean well. It’s only envy borne out of a desire to destroy your soaring global profile that will make anybody flirt with the idea of luring you back into political office.

Although, you have neither denied nor confirmed this rumour, in spite of the attempt by your aides in the past dismissing this as a mere rumour, nothing has changed. It has also never bothered me but this so-called rumour has refused to go away and you have also not considered it right to clear this air once and for all.

It takes the grace of God and very strong will to ignore the allure of power. You have been President and it will go down in history as an incontrovertible fact. What else do you seek? You have seen it all and you remain a shining light of democracy in this nation.

In a way your current experience is not different from the experience of the late Gen. Tunde Idiagbon, Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters and the second in command to the then General Muhammadu Buhari, when after leaving office was offered appointment by the very same putschists, who sacked their government, but turned down the offer.

Between May 2015 and now when you left office, your government has been blamed for practically everything that has gone wrong with the country. You have received more knocks than all your predecessors combined since the return to democracy in 1999; you have been portrayed as the one who was in government but not in power.

You have been accused of heinous crimes and corruption. You are portrayed as the president that slept on duty and allowed a free reign and unrestrained pillaging of the nation’s wealth and resources.

Your Excellency, the thinking around the plot to draft you to the ruling party (APC), it is believed, is just so that after four years, the north will now demand the return of power to that region. I do not know how true that is, but again because you have refused to openly distance yourself from this, anything and everything is considered conceivable.

Let us stand on the premise that you see this as worth considering, have you also given a thought to the fact that after what is a disastrous outing by the ruling APC, you cannot achieve anything meaningful in four years?

Remember that the reason the people sacked your party (PDP) was because they had hoped that with APC coming on board things would change for the better. However, with the benefit of hindsight, if PDP was a failure; the APC is an unmitigated disaster.

Where do we start from? The economy is in a shambles as the cost of living has continued to head north while the standard of living heads south. Nigerians now go to bed not knowing what to expect in the morning. Prices of commodities and services are so volatile that it appears they change by the minutes.

Have you given a thought as to why those who occupied Ojota in protest over your proposed increase of PMS in 2012; Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other civil society groups and so-called human rights crusaders have maintained a deafening silence? We have all been cowed and like Mrs. Aisha Buhari had put, we have all lost our balls as men. Added to this is the fact that protests of any kind are no longer tolerated. You warned us, but we did not heed your advice.

At the presentation of the World Bank Nigeria Development Update, November 2021 edition titled, ‘Time for Business Unusual’, Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), said by the end of February 2022, a litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) would sell for N340, from the present official price of N165 per litre.

Your Excellency, the unfortunate kidnap of Chibok school girls during your reign was projected to headline your failure to secure the lives and property of Nigerians. Boko Haram insurgents, who got open support by the opposition party then to further showcase your alleged crass incompetence, have become more complex and intricate a problem to solve. Insecurity pervades the land. From the north east to the north west, north central and south east, south west and south-south. Yet, they still want us to believe that if you had remained in power till this day, the country would be under the total control of insurgents. The very same hypocrites who were more than willing to prosecute Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika for allegedly wiping out their youths in the name of fighting insurgency. That is how hypocritical we have gotten with the fight against insecurity. Today, the abduction of school children is a regular feature of our daily living. Today, Nigerians are divided along ethnic, tribal and religious lines. Everybody is now an ethnic champion, tribal warlord or religious zealot.

It has taken the APC government close to seven years to re-designate the murderous bandits who have killed more than Boko Haram as terrorists, while the same government was swift and prompt in proscribing IPOB; hunting Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) and prosecuting Sheikh Ibrahim-el-Zakzaky, for committing far lesser crimes? How do you fight crime selectively and still expect to win the war against insecurity? How do you protect killer-herders and refuse to prosecute them and still hope to arrest the nation’s descent to anarchy? How do you keep an attorney-general and minister of justice, like Abubakar Malami, and expect symbiotic relationships across the nation? How do you permanently make appointments that favour one region, religion or tribe in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and complex society like ours and still expect peace?

Which of these intricate and complicated problems do you think you can solve in four years? Can you see why I am worried? Again, this remains a rumour. I am not ignorant of the fact that as a Nigerian you have the right to aspire to whatever office you wish, but should this again be true, have you also considered the fact that by that move you would have inadvertently done incalculable damage to your legacies and at the same time squandered all the goodwill you have garnered since leaving office, without a fight or even seeking recourse to the law court, as a statesman? Can you risk all of these for just another four years in office that would come and go before you know it? The choice, ultimately, is yours to make. Now is our turn to warn you, we hope you heed our sincere advice.

Your Excellency, thank you once again and please excuse this, which by every means remains an invasion of your privacy.