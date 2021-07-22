Open Grazing Bill: Delta Assembly holds public hearing July 26

201 views | Francis Azuka | July 22, 2021
A Public Hearing on a Bill for a Law to provide for the Regulation of Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing and to Prohibit Open Grazing and related matters in Delta State, has been scheduled for Monday, 26th July 2021, at the Press Center, Delta State House of Assembly Complex, Asaba beginning at 10 o’clock in the morning.
The public hearing is being organized by the House joint committee on Special Bills and that of Agriculture and Natural Resources, to garner the inputs of the public, particularly major stakeholders in the making of the proposed law.
The Chairman of the Joint Committee, Hon Pat Ajudua in a statement, requests memoranda from critical stakeholders, including the Delta State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Director of Livestock, Ministry of Agriculture, the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, DSS, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Board of Internal Revenue, the State Cattle Dealers and Rearers Association, the State Butchers Union of Nigeria, Farmers Associations and Civil Society Organizations, CSO.
The statement adds that all memoranda should be submitted at room 115, Delta State House of Assembly Complex, Asaba on or before 9: 30am on Monday 26th July, 2021.
Remember me