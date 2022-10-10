What does Russia and Arab oil cut back, a United States Supreme Court Justice, a former Secretary of State, Britain Chancellor of Exchequer have in common with African Politicians? They are all minorities used as accomplices of oppressive and draconian policies that adversely affect the vast number of poor, minorities and weaker countries. Most of these conservative policies are from an old entrenched belief that the best way to rule the majority is to use token minorities against their self-interest to implement oppressive Agendas.

The war in Ukraine has exposed the hypocrisy of oil politics. Russia gained the support of developing countries because Russia became the lesser devil just like China, compared to the higher cost of European and American technical and financial support. They all provide odious loans. These loans and aid are always in exchange for cheap resources or land. Despite the number of skillful and talented Africans, they cannot wait and labor at home to develop them.

No matter how African countries try to tread the fine line, they get the short end of the stick. World Powers care very little about developing countries and are willing to go any distance to exploit their natural resources. There were active Non-Aligned countries that tried to be neutral between Communist and Capitalist countries for very good reasons. We do not want the United States, Russia and China to be on the same side against any developing country.

The Arab oil embargo in the seventies was the first time poor countries were able to determine the price of their commodity. The windfall benefited Arab countries turning desert into pockets of Paradise. The African oil producing countries also benefited up to a point until Military rulers and politicians turned into chronic kleptomaniacs. They divert pipelines and funds to their pockets. Actually, none of the African oil producing countries can account for the windfall made from oil.

While Saudi Arabia could monitor every drop of oil leaving the oil field, African countries can neither account for their oil nor how much they make from it. Russia and the United States have more oil reserves than most African countries. They keep their oil in case of unforeseen events as the USA concentrates on renewable energy production. They can alway revert to licensed oil fields if need be. Indeed, they are willing to import oil while they keep theirs in reserves.

Therefore, when African countries join Arab countries and Russia to cut the production of oil and raise prices in the Western World and Africa, who benefits? We must admit that Arab countries, despite their dictatorial policies against their people, have used the money made from oil to develop their countries. The case in point was Libya where they enjoyed good infrastructure and social benefits. They gave it up for “freedom” from the West and the country has yet to recover. Who else than President Barack Hussein Obama to overthrow Muhammed Gadhafi?

Venezuela pumped oil to the USA, Cuba and other Caribbean countries cheaper, yet the United States conservatives were bent on pauperizing the country. There are speculations that the United States may have to relax its ban on International Oil corporations in the Country to make up for OPEC cuts. A poor neighbor becomes a liability sooner or later. Apart from the need for Venezuela oil after Russia and Saudi Arabia cut back, poor Venezuela migrants trying to evade poverty as a result of the U.S sanctions, are flooding into the United States border.

The most conservative Justice on the U.S Supreme is a Black man that has ruled either with the conservative majority of the Justices or wrote extreme conservative dissent opinions. His wife still maintains that the last U.S Election was stolen and encouraged the insurrectionists. The only time the Justice cried out racism was during his confirmation. He called accusation of sexual inuedoes during his hearing by liberals; as “high tech lynching”. Suddenly, Black again!

The United States late Secretary of State was a former Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, an honorable soldier and a gentleman. In order to convince the world at the United Nation that an immediate invasion was necessary because Iraq possessed nuclear weapons, the best face to send was General Colin Powell. The reputation of a respectable statesman was tainted forever. It turned out, as many world experts suspected, that Iraq had no such weapon. It was a pretext!

Britain had to make a U turn after the Stock Markets, respectable financial experts and former Conservative cabinet members revolted against Tax Cut for the rich. Mind you, Conservatives think Tax Cut is the only way to grow the economy in order to send crumbs to the working class. It has been a long held economic policy prompting the late David Lewis, the leader of National Democratic Party of Canada in the 70s, to call them Corporate Bums.

Therefore, the Prime Minister of Britain Liz Truss was confident that she would gain the support of her fellow Conservatives and the Stock Markets with her Tax break for the rich. After all, her respected Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng is the Chancellor of Exchequer, the best Cabinet member to implement it. Kwarteng came from a middle class family that emigrated to the United Kingdom from Ghana. His parents sent him to all the best schools in the U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss killed two birds with one stone. She rocked the financial Markets and stained a reputable man.

Some of you may remember Italy’s first black senator, a Nigerian immigrant. Mr. Toni Iwobi was elected in Brescia, Italy. He was a member of the country’s far-right, anti-immigrant League party and became the Italian Minister in charge of the party’s immigration department. Another Nigerian Kelechi “Kaycee” Madu was Minister of Justice before he serves as the provincial minister of labor and immigration for Alberta since February 25, 2022.

The point here is that no matter how great and conscientious a Black man or woman is, the conservatives are lurking around the corner to make him “great again”. This is why they can easily lure Africans. African politicians and African Chief Executive Officers in International Corporations expressed their duty to deliver dividends to their Shareholders outside their countries and ignore the interest of their people, if they want to retain positions and power!