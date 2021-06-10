ONYEKA ONWENU ADDS VOCAL PROWESS TO GABRAEL EZIASHI’S “WOMAN”

98 views | Ayotunde Ayotunde Olumilua | June 10, 2021
Over time, there have been some timeless songs dedicated to the female gender. The classic Sweet Mother by Nigerian/Cameroonian singer Nico Mbarga springs to mind when one thinks of giants in the pantheon of great songs dedicated to women irrespective of the different capacities they play in our lives.
As a result of the current cluster of Nigerian pop songs with often unflattering portrayals of women, it is refreshing news that Gabriel Eziashi has released a single dedicated to woman in more dignifying contexts.
The track, which is aptly titled Woman, features the legendary Lady Onyeka Onwenu. As expected, they applied their craft expertly and churned out of the year’s best Nigerian songs so far.
Over the infectious rhythm and delicious guitars, Eziashi delivers the first verse like a beautiful eulogy, every line crafted with delicate care. Lady Onwenu vividly paints a cultural backdrop of the duality of how many often react to the birth of male and female children, and how more significance tends to be placed on a male outcome.
Gabriel Eziashi is a prolific songwriter and an ordained Full Pastor with The Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide. He pastored a parish under the RCCG churches known as the Milton Keynes Tabernacle for five years with his wife Oludayo Eziashi before stepping aside to focus on music squarely. He has collaborated and shared the same platform with several world-renowned gospel ministers including Helen Baylor, Donnie McClurkin, Chevelle Franklin, Muyiwa of Riversongz, Yolanda Brown, Bishop John Francis, Tasha Cobbs, Tye Trybett, Cece Winans, Mike Aremu and a host of other legendary Gospel artists.
He has also ministered as a Headline Artist at The Experience, the largest gospel concert in Africa and most probably in the world.
Gabriel Eziashi has six (6) albums under his belt “Stand By Me”; “Intimate Moments” ;“A Time To Worship” ; “Lifted”; “Simplicity – Live Worship” and “Simplicity Crazy Praise”. He is currently working on his 7th album and has released two singles in 2021.
Presently, he resides in the United States of America and currently heads Music and Arts at the Household of Faith, Arlington, TX. With a timeless tune like Woman, it won’t be far-fetched to hear future generations sing its evergreen lyrics to the special women in their lives.
