ONU stresses self-reliance for development

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has stressed the need for African nations to add value to their abundant natural resources, in order to achieve wholesome socio-economic development.

Onu stressed the need for socio-economic self-reliance, so as to reduce imports and produce goods and services needed by Africans.

He made this statement when delegates from African Union Scientific Technical and Research commission (AU-STRC) led by his Excellency Prof. Mohammed Belhocine, paid him a courtesy visit yesterday in his office in Abuja.

The Minister further said that the difference between developed and developing Countries is in terms of investment in STI. He advised Africans to use their abundant natural resources, commercialize and export them to other Countries.

He reiterated that with more focus on STI, it will help African Countries create Jobs, and reduce poverty to its barest minimum.

Dr. Onu, promised the delegation that the Ministry through one of its agencies; National Space Research Development Agency (NASRDA) will partner with the commission to support the Pan-African university, based in Ibadan.

Earlier, the commissioner of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation for the African Union Scientific Technical and Research commission (AU-STRC), Prof. Mohammed Belhocine said the purpose of his visit was to seek the collaboration and partnership of the Ministry.

He further said that the support of the Nigerian government is needed to facilitate one of the institutes of the Pan-African University based in Ibadan. He added that the Ministry should help with the provision of vital equipment needed for the Intitute.

