Only two or three players have their spot safe during summer-rebuild – Jürgen Klop

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp during an interview with Sky Sports has disseminated a tough warning to his current squad ahead of the 2023-24 summer rebuild. The German gaffer clearly stated that hardly anybody is safe ahead of summer rebuilding when he stated that only two or three players could have their spots retained.

It’s certain that four players are leaving the club after the end of the season, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. Roberto Firmino, Oxlade Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo are the shortlisted names currently to depart Anfield after the end of the season.

Liverpool are unfavoured from the top4 as it currently stands and would look forward to making the UCL spot for the next Champions Leagues should they want to attract big names.

“We have opportunities to change and we have to change. We cannot just close our eyes and do the same again and again,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “This situation also means the door is miles open for everybody to get into the team because there’s only two or three [players] that have pretty much their spot safe. The boys know that, that’s one thing I’ve told them.

Liverpool are set to be boosted with the returns of Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcântara from injury and Klopp is adamant that this is not the time to shut down, with plenty to play for between now and the end of May. He added: “Yesterday we had Luis Diaz back, but still not ready. Thiago Alcântara was training and looking really good, so they are coming back.

“I’m pretty sure some are saying ‘close your eyes, open them again – season over’, but that will not happen, and we have to go through this together. Especially when you see the 12th manager get the sack in the league, and we are pretty much the last man standing.

“We know that is not because of things we did this season, but because of things, we did in the past. If this would be my first season, everybody knows I would be on holiday now.”