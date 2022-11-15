“Whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.” *– 1 Corinthians 10:31 NIV*

Nathan Hale became caught up with the independent spirit that stirred in the American colonies. When the War for Independence began, he joined the Continental Army. Then, in September 1776, he volunteered for a dangerous mission: spying behind British lines by posing as a teacher.

Hale secured vital information that helped the colonial cause, but he was captured on September 21. The next morning, he was hanged. His last words became famous: “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.”

Even though only 21 when executed, Hale knew the importance of giving his life for something that mattered. In contrast, many people go through life without being sure of their purpose.

Each of us should consider how we spend our lives. What do we do with the resources God gives us? Every day we have opportunities to determine our future here on earth and in the life to come through the choices we make.

Think about what you are doing with the things God has given you. Every choice results in consequences that impact your family, your future, your finances, your relationships, and your eternal destiny.

How are investing your life? When you stand before Jesus, what will you wish you had done? Are there things you will regret? Act. Make sure that everything you do right now is for the glory of God. Ask God to help you make the right choices.

*Reflection Question:*

How are you ensuring that you don’t waste your life?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for all You have given me. Use me for Your Kingdom. I offer myself and everything I have to You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Corinthians 10