“We must all stand before Christ to be judged. We will each receive whatever we deserve for the good or evil we have done in this earthly body.” *– 2 Corinthians 5:10 NLT*

People spend much of their time trying to make their lives count. Many focus on their careers, seeking ways to accumulate wealth, gain fame, or experience pleasures, but Charles Thomas (C.T.) Studd recognized how quickly all these things are here and then gone. In the end, our lives consist of only “a few brief years, each with its burdens, hopes, and fears.”

Based on this realization, Studd wrote a poem, “Only One life.” In the end, he wondered what would last. The simple answer is “only what’s done for Christ.”

The time would come when he would face God and need to explain his choices and describe what he had done with his time and resources. How would God evaluate the choices he made?

His prayer was that God would help him stay faithful, please Him, and serve Him with joy. He prayed he would burn with a desire to live for God and be filled with a conviction to do His will. He wanted to be able to say it was “worth it all.” He wanted to burn out the lamp of life serving God.

God has a calling just for you. He has given you special opportunities and assignments. He has equipped you in special ways. He also has given you His Word. As you look back at your life, will there be things you wished you had done? You have one life. Make it count for eternity.

*Reflection Question:*

What will you do today that will count for eternity?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit my time, talents, and treasures to You. I desire to serve You. Use me to impact lives for Your Kingdom. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

2 Corinthians 5