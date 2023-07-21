Only N907bn to Be Shared as FAAC from N1.9trn June Revenue- Fed Govt

The Federal Government says it will only distribute N907 billion out of the June 2023 distributable revenue of N1.9 trillion, to the 36 states of the Federation.

The Federal Government had raked in its highest revenue in June, with the removal of the fuel subsidy and speculations are already rife that the funds will be distributed across the states and tiers of government.

But a statement after the monthly meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), on Thursday in Abuja, from the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake said all the revenue will not be shared as FAAC.

It said “Out of the June 2023 distributable revenue of 1.9 trillion Naira, only N907 billion will be distributed among the three tiers of government, while N790 billion will be saved, and the rest will be used for statutory deductions.

“These savings will complement the efforts of the Infrastructure Support Fund (ISF) and other existing and planned fiscal measures, all aimed at ensuring that the subsidy removal translates into tangible improvements in the lives and living standards of Nigerians.

“The Committee resolved to save a portion of the monthly distributable proceeds to minimize the impact of the increased revenues-occasioned by the subsidy removal and exchange rate unification-on money supply, as well as inflation and the exchange rate,” he said.

Alake said the Committee also commended President Bola Tinubu for the bold decision to remove the petrol subsidy, and even more importantly, for providing necessary support to the States to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The statement also revealed that President Tinubu has approved the establishment of Infrastructure Support Fund (ISF) for the 36 States of the Federation as part of measures to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal on the people.

He said; “The new Infrastructure Fund will enable the States to intervene and invest in the critical areas of Transportation, including farm to market road improvements; Agriculture, encompassing livestock and ranching solutions; Health, with a focus on basic healthcare; Education, especially basic education; Power and Water Resources, that will improve economic competitiveness, create jobs and deliver economic prosperity for Nigerians.”