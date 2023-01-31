The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC in Anambra State has called on workers in the state to take advantage of the extension of the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, to get their PVCs to be eligible to participate in the 2023 General Elections.

The State NLC Chairman, Comrade Chinwe Orizu disclosed this in a chat with correspondent Kenechukwu Ofomah in Awka, in reaction to the extension.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, announced a further extension of the deadline for the collection of PVCs, by one week from January 29, to February 5. In a statement released today, the National Commissioner with the electoral umpire, Festus Okoye, said the move followed a meeting of INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

It also extended the time for the exercise by an additional two hours and will start at 9 am and end at 5 pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, latest figures by INEC have shown that many PVCs are still in their custody, as several efforts are being made to get stakeholders to get the people to pick up the cards.

Speaking on the development, Comrade Orizu commended the decision to extend the time, saying it will give the people more time to get their PVCs and be eligible to participate in this year’s general elections.

She said the state of the nation today is quite worrisome, with the workers and other poor Nigerians the most affected.

According to her, the development makes it imperative for the citizens to take the coming elections seriously and ensure that those who will emerge from them, are persons with genuine interest in turning around the fortunes of the country.

The Anambra labour leader also advised the workers not to be discouraged by what is happening presently in the country, but to have faith again in the system and determine to change the statusquo with their votes.

“If one were to consider what is going on in the country today, then there is no hope. A litre of fuel today is over N400. Industrial actions everywhere, meagre workers’ salary, insensitivity of the leaders to the plights of the masses and so on.

“But I believe there is hope for this country, and that hope starts with going to collect your PVCs.

“Your vote is your power. That your PVC gives you the power to vote in any candidate of your choice.

“If you do not collect the PVCs, you are invariably endorsing the continued collapse of the system because bad people will continue to get into power and decide for you and their decisions will never favour you,” Orizu told the workers.

She recalled that labour in the country has the numbers to effect the desired change, urging the people not to concede to the deceit that their votes cannot make any impact.

The Anambra NLC boss also advised the workers not to sell their votes for any amount of money but to ensure that with their votes, they elect credible persons that will begin the turnaround of the nation’s economy.

“When you collect money to vote these bad leaders into positions of authority, you have sold your future and those of your children and you have no right to complain for the next four years.

“The implications are many if you decide to collect the money and vote wrongly. The insecurity will continue. The poor condition of workers will continue. We will continue to see policies that will continue to impoverish the people.

“Nigerians and indeed the workers must know that no amount of money can buy their future as we head to the polls next month.

“With this consciousness, there won’t be any votes selling and the elections will yield credible leaders,” she opined.

Orizu however noted that the failure of success of the general elections lies largely with the INEC.

According to her, INEC has the burden to show Nigerians that they can conduct a free, fair and credible election, whose outcome will reflect the true yearnings of the people.

She also harped on the need for stakeholders to lend their voices to calls to guard against votes-buying, which she said if left unchecked, can mar the conduct of the elections.