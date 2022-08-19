The arrival of Gibbs White from Wolves to Nottingham Forest in a club record deal makes Forest the second highest spending club in the entire Europe, after Chelsea FC. Forest splashed £42.5m on their 16th summer signing. The arrival of Matheus Nunes implies Gibbs playing time will be in doubt.

Gibbs was identified last season during his loan spell at Sheffield United, when he represented the club in their play off game, they were eliminated by Forest.

The deal means that Nottingham Forest are now the second-highest spending club in Europe during the transfer window, overtaking the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, having splashed out £142.75m ($245m) on 16 new players.

It’s a far cry from where Forest were at, this point last year, in the relegation zone of the Championship, having lost all four of their first four games of the season.

Only Chelsea have now spent more this window, having paid out £158m ($271m) on new players.