The Advocacy Network on Religious and Cultural Coexistence (ANORACC), a civil society organization, has urged Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson for the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, to retract his call for a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Odimegwu Onwumere, Director of the ANORACC, stated in Port Harcourt that Bwala was taking the internal skirmish within the PDP personal and that his call for the removal of Wike was a clear indication that the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was afraid of losing Rivers state.

According to Onwumere, “It doesn’t make sense why Daniel Bwala called for a state of emergency in Rivers State to remove Governor Nyesom Wike if not invariably to rig elections in the state knowing that with Wike on the ground, the state’s residents will vote for the candidate of their choice.”

Onwumere claimed that the Arise TV Morning Show’s Wednesday privilege was to blame for Bwala’s wild outburst. Onwumere inquired as to why Bwala believed that he could remove Wike from office with his pale voice.

Onwumere claimed that only a reputable psychiatrist can diagnose what led to Bwala’s twaddle position that Wike’s “antics may deter free and fair elections in the state.”

“It is now evident that Governor Wike is not allowing anyone to rig elections in his state, the way Bwala supposedly wanted it.

“The call by the garrulous Bwala that the proper thing to do is to declare a state of emergency, remove Wike, and conduct elections there is bunkum because this is a democracy.

“Those who feel shortchanged can address their grievances in a competent court of law, not in “a state of emergency,” the director of ANORACC stated.

The statement went further: “Those saying that since former Vice President Atiku defeated runner-up Wike in the PDP’s presidential primary, the party has been mired in a leadership crisis are economical with the truth.

“All Wike has been saying is that Ayu must go. Ayu and Atiku both hail from the north.

“In what is known today as G5, was formed to achieve “regional balance” in the party’s leadership, with Wike and his four counterparts in Enugu, Abia, Benue, and Oyo states—Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, and Seyi Makinde, respectively— repeatedly demanded the resignation of PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu. But the likes of Bwala won’t say this.

“Bwala won’t say that but resorted to boasting that the PDP presidential candidate will win the presidential elections in Rivers State on February 25 as a way to console himself.

“Bwala added that the reason the PDP cancelled its presidential rally in the state was to “avoid bloodshed.”

“It is evident that Bwala is afraid of Wike. Sycophancy’s pinnacle was reached by Bwala’s performance.

“He was confident that his candidacy would win, so he was asking for a state of emergency in Rivers,” Onwumere imagined.

