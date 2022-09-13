Anambra State Police Command on Monday gave the figures on the casualties from Sunday night’s attack on the convoy of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial zone in the National Assembly by gunmen.

TNC had quoted eye witnesses and members of the senator’s team in reporting that about 10 persons died as a result of the attack which took place at Nkwo Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Council Area of Anambra State.

But the State Police Command had on Monday revealed that five lives were lost during the attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah by gunmen.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, although no official statement had been issued, the command had discovered five casualties.

He however said operations were still ongoing, adding that the command had found out that two Policemen were killed during the attack.

Ikenga said that apart from Ubah’s two personal aides that died, one other person was also killed.

Tochukwu said, “we’ve not issued any official statement because operations are still going on, but the Police lost two persons, two of his aides also died and another person.”

Senator Ubah, representing Anambra South senatorial zone, was ambushed by some gunmen at Nkwo junction in Enugwu Ukwu, killing some of his aides and security detail.

Ubah is equally, re-contesting the seat on the platform of Young Progressive Party YPP.

While some had argued that it was an assassination attempt, others claim it was accidental.