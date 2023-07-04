One year after losing a saint…

By Chidozie Ugwu

Today, I pause to honor the memory of a remarkable soul who touched me, our family and friends with his grace, wisdom, and unwavering love. It has been one year since we bid farewell to my beloved father, whose absence still weighs heavily on our hearts. Every day since his departure has been a journey of navigating life’s ups and downs without his comforting presence.

I am not given to writing. But everyone writes well from places of extreme emotion (whether anger or excitement), and so the irreparable loss of my only life’s hero has provoked in me the endurance to write this long. Not even my husband who is a notable writer could spur me into this long essay, other than the pain of loss.

Today, made it exactly one year since I received a “cursed” phone call from my husband who was on outside work, that my gentle Dad is gone. It was around 09:45am on that fateful morning that he died in a private hospital at Obollo Afor. July 4 brings sad memory.

Calm, gentle, soft-spoken, easygoing, honest and simple countryman, Daddy was not only a pillar of strength and guidance; he was the embodiment of compassion and empathy. His gentle spirit radiated warmth, drawing people near, and his infectious laughter echoed through our lives, forever etched in our memories. He possessed an innate ability to offer solace (just as he named his last born) in times of turmoil, lending a listening ear and a shoulder to lean on, even when his own burdens weighed heavily upon him.

His wisdom was a wellspring of inspiration, and he imparted invaluable life lessons that continue to shape our journeys. His words of encouragement echoed in our minds, urging us to persevere in the face of adversity and to always embrace the beauty hidden within life’s challenges.

By his example, Dad taught us the importance of kindness, reminding us that even the smallest acts of compassion have the power to heal wounded hearts and restore faith in humanity.

As we reflect on the past one year of fatherlessness, we are reminded of the profound impact he had on those he encountered. The outpouring of love, support, and stories shared by friends, family, and even strangers is a testament to the indelible impression he left on the world. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, a ripple effect that extends far beyond the boundaries of time and space.

Though his physical presence is no longer with us, his spirit remains a guiding light, illuminating our paths and providing solace during moments of darkness. In the midst of our grief, we find solace in cherishing the memories we shared, the laughter that resonated within our hearts, and the love that bound us together. Though the pain of his absence lingers, it is softened by the knowledge that he lives on within each and every one of us, forever etched in the tapestry of our lives.

Not everyone has the privilege of canonization by the Church, but from his virtuous lifestyle, I know for certain that my Dad is in heaven. My assurance comes from the eternal words of Christ: “those who will make heaven are those who do the will of God in Heaven” (Matt. 12:50). And this will of the God is encapsulated in the supreme law — love of God and love of neighbour (Matt. 22:37).

My Dad lived a life of love for God and neighbor. He has no single enemy. He is a quiet countryman. A silent saint in the neighborhood. For such beautiful souls, was the seat at the right hand of God reserved (Matt. 25:33-35; Acts. 2:33).

May we find solace in the knowledge that he has found eternal peace, watching over us from above, guiding us through life’s storms, and whispering words of comfort in the wind. The presence of his tomb right in front of our house is a sacramental assurance of his shepherdhood over us from the great beyond.

To my dearest father, your absence is a constant ache within our souls, but your memory is a balm that soothes our pain. You amiable wife — our Mum is strong, and still miss you every minute since you left. Your son Chibuike stands in for you. Your last born— Chidinso (Solace) is inconsolable for she misses you. My husband Jude and Uchenna (your two son-in-laws) miss you, and so are your grand children. We all miss you more than words can express and our love for you remains boundless. Today, we honor your life, your love, and the profound impact you had on all of us. Daddy, rest in eternal peace, knowing that your spirit lives on within our hearts.

Your loving Daughter,

Chidozie,

For and on behalf of all who mourn you

