‘Then Jesus asked, “What is the kingdom of God like? What shall I compare it to? It is like a mustard seed, which a man took and planted in his garden. It grew and became a tree, and the birds of the air perched in its branches.”‘ (Luke 13:18-19)

Dear child of God, it’s time again to give thanks for the small things in your life.

The material world often looks down on the small and seemingly weak.

Yet God sees things differently. He not only sees the mustard seed, but also the magnificent tree within it.

Do you sometimes feel like your contributions to the Kingdom are small? Don’t!

Because one small deed, one tiny word, may be all it takes to change a person’s life, who then goes on to bless others, who then goes on to bless even more people, creating a ripple of blessings in God’s Kingdom.

So be mindful of your thoughts, words, and deeds – no matter how small they may seem.

Think Godly thoughts. Speak Godly words. Do Godly deeds.

You may not see the effects immediately, but one tiny seed can grow into a strong, sturdy tree that provides shelter and blessings for many.

Sow wisely.

Be Greatly Blessed!

Prayer:

Father, thank you for providing all that I need.

Help me to see things as you do, to understand the significance of small things.

For even a small mustard can sprout and grow into a magnificent tree that blesses many.

Such is the wonder of your work. It amazes and humbles me.

May your Kingdom come and your glory shine brightly for all to see.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Additional Thoughts:

The seed of the mustard tree is very small, and yet, if it sprouts in good soil and grows without hindrance, it becomes a significantly large tree, whose branches are big enough to serve as a roosting-place for all types of birds.

The Kingdom of God may appear small and insignificant in the beginning, but in the course of time the power of the Gospel proves its almighty power by overcoming obstacles of every nature, so that people from all places and all walks of life can be blessed by it.

The kingdom of God is compared to a magnificent, sprawling tree where we can find a place to call our home.

It is a place that provides comfort, nurture and protection as the storms of life rage around us. We are held safely there, in the arms of our Saviour, just as a bird finds a safe place to roost in the branches of the tree.

Jesus’ hearers were given an understanding of the growth of God’s kingdom.

A tiny seed that was sown can sprout into a majestic tree!

It was a quiet, natural growth that would intensify and provide a source of salvation for all.

Have we found our salvation in His kingdom? Are we rested and strengthened in His loving arms? Or are we still resisting His embrace? Consider our place in the kingdom of God today. Let the seed of the Kingdom of God sprout and grow beautifully in your heart and life!

