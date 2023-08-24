One Ship Hit the rocks Bbnaija Is this the end of NeoEnergy and Tolanibaj?

It may seem the NeoEnergy has had enough of Tolanibajs shenanigans, and the fight with Ilebaye was the last straw.

Best friends Neoenergy and Tolanibaj haven’t spoken to each for over two days now when she got into a furious argument with Ilebaye over something related to her relationships with Neoenergy. Neoenergy, on the other hand, addressed Tolanibaj and begged her to refrain from embarrassing him in public, making it evident how her frequent outbursts annoy him and ultimately make him want to break off the relationship.

Neoenergy said in his diary session that he didn’t like the rivalry between Tolanibaj and Ilebaye because he considers both of them to be friends. He talked about Tolanibaj’s fight with Ceec as well; at first, he believed it was about him, but he later disclosed that there were some unsolved issues between the two of them.

Angel and Soma noted that Neoenergy was not in a good mood after completing a task. When Ilebaye came up to him, he told her he was sick of his anonymous housemate scolding people about him. He then opened up to Doyin in a conversation, saying he was sick of warning Tolanibaj and even saddened that she didn’t think what he had to say.

After her disagreement with Ilebaye, he continued, saying he was upset that she chose not to approach him rather than trying to work things out. When Doyin persuaded him to show her some grace and to keep their friendship going, Neoenergy hesitated for a second before telling her straight out not to tell Tbaj about their conversation.

The Letter that Ends it all.

After reading an emotional letter that Neoenergy had written to Tolanibaj explaining his desire to break up with him, she requested him to go to the restroom so she could give him a hug. She expressed her regret for embarrassing him and making him feel that way. She assured him that she wouldn’t give up on him and questioned if he was sure they were going to end things. They later shared a kiss in the bathroom.

Did they start over or was this a kiss to end the relationship?