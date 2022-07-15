One percent International Management, Africa’s giant entertainment company, has scored yet another point in its never ceasing stride towards global entertainment and talent management. The company just unveiled its latest signing; the female king of comedy in Nigeria, Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin.

The signing party had other stars in the entertainment industry present, with dignitaries and members of the One Percent board not absent too. It officially opened with the entrance of Real Warri Pikin and her entourage at the venue; they were welcomed by the gracious CEO of One percent, Stephanie Nnadi and her team, who showed them around.

From there they proceeded to the signing of the contract between One Percent and Real Warri Pikin, this was then followed by the presentation of a Toyota SUV to the star of the day, Real Warri Pikin, as part of the package which comes with the deal.

The News Chronicle was live at the event and caught up with Real Warri Pikin who could be seen brimming with joy. She expressed optimism that her deal with One Percent will produce good magical moments for fans and entertainment lovers all across the globe.

She spoke on how her family has been supportive in her career, which makes it easy for her to establish a family-work balance and integration. For her, the goldfish mentality has helped her stand out in the comic entertainment industry, even though it is dominated by men.

Real Warri Pikin disclosed that her clothing line RWP, coined through her name, was inspired by the many catch phrases which she has come up with overtime; like “run small, rest small”. She hopes to inspire people through her words and give hope to the hopeless.

Steph Nnadi, CEO One Percent said the company aims to unite Africa through harnessing talent towards entertainment and oneness in the continent, thereby subsequently filling the vacuum in the industry as it pertains to Africa. “We are not just focusing on Africa by managing African talents all over the continent, we have a global outlook, and we want One Percent to be the pointer for anyone or groups that come into Nigeria and other countries with the aim to liaise in the industry.