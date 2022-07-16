At the unveiling of Real Warri Pikin as the latest signing by One Percent International Management Services, The News Chronicle caught up with Stephanie Nnadi, CEO of One Percent International Management for a brief interview. The media and entertainment guru, speaks on the company’s mission in the entertainment scene, its recent partnership with Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin, among other things.

TNC: We congratulate you for pulling off a deal with the queen of comedy in Nigeria, Real Warri Pikin. It is no mean feat, as the superstar herself has termed it “the coming together of 2 giants”. What should we expect from this partnership?

Steph: As you know, the One Percent International Management Services is a 360-degree media and entertainment company, we also plan and manage events. So we are into music production and licensing, movie, comedy and everything entertainment has to offer. Part of what we do is to get artists who have mastered their crafts, One Percent then works with these stars to expand their brand and that of the company.

Her coming is part of the talent management aspect of the company. It is likewise a plan to push each other career wise as we aim for the global stage which has always been on our agenda.

TNC: Real Warri Pikin is your first signing from Nigeria, officially, even though your company sprang up from Nigeria and has now branched out to other countries. Do you plan on signing more artists from here?

Steph: We have signed artists from East Africa and beyond, they are doing very well in the industry, career and market wise. As you rightly said, Real Warri Pikin is our first signing from Nigeria. We brought it home to tell people that One Percent has come to stay, you know charity begins at home. The company is like a bridge that aims to unite Africa, through harnessing talent towards entertainment and oneness in the continent, thereby subsequently filling the vacuum in the industry as it pertains to Africa. We are not just focusing on Africa by managing African talents all over the continent, we have a global outlook, and we want One Percent to be the pointer for anyone or groups that come into Nigeria and other countries with the aim to liaise in the industry.

TNC: Do you scout for talents and how can prospects find you?

Steph: As I said earlier, we work with already made stars who know their crafts and we have a system through which they are contacted for deliberations before we finalize any deal. We can be found on the internet to get a handle on some of what we do; www.onepercentinternational.com