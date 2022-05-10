One night stand gone wrong as Man discovers his company disguised as a woman

In Benue state, a young man has been arrested for impersonating a woman while luring a patron at a nightclub.

The cross dresser who is identified as Terdue, from Konshisha local government pretended to be a lady at a nightclub in Osaze baka, Gboko, Benue state, when he was approached by a young man who seemed to be attracted to him and offered a one-night stand.

According to Yaro Shimavia Simeon, a narrator of the incident, Terdue agreed to the offer and went with the victim to his house. It was however, at the point of copulation that the victim suspected that Mr Terdue was acting weird as he refused to pull down his pants even after an intense foreplay.

They both got engaged in a brawl and it was revealed that the cross dresser is a man. Shocked at the discovery, the victim raised an alarm and the imposter was caught as he tried escaping.

While being questioned by the vigilante community, Mr Terdue, confessed to the act of guising as a woman and deceiving men. He also claimed that the reason behind his cunning act was because his genitals had refused to grow properly.

