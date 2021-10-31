Like a weary bushfire knows not how to stop

Striding to see, if there be fuel in the sea

A bat freelancing in a calm desert

So also, the unending moderation.

Subconscious insatiable desire for satisfaction

Pushed even by idleness to be more, but death

With ignorance and knowledge man works and stops

Seldom sealing satisfaction, as a short night flees

He shouts with thoughts, “one again – another one”

Consciously finds one, unconsciously seeking its end still, life at the mercy of life

Even in division of halves, and multiples of ones – with caution

Scarcely knowing what to subtract, surely some space in store

Jumping time or pushed by its gun

Is this a praise to one, or man

That changes nothing

Still changing everything

There’s a constant coup

Not just about change

But liveliness, progress or not

Warring to calm concerned souls

Permeating contexts and dimensions

Blending colours and numbers

Changing and finding places

Another friend, even a slave

A new teacher, maybe an enemy

But for us, what want shall there be

Excwpt that which has never been

Only the work of sleep shall halt

Now, shall wake to continue

Walking to all and time

But will be fool

To work-on time

That is never changing

For in this wise

A friend that has never left us

And when humanity’s story end

What shall be sought again