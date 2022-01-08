A female passenger of a commercial tricycle popularly known as Keke was on Friday killed after a Mercedes 911 rammed into the tricycle around Ufuma axis of the Ekwulobia-Ufuma road on Friday.

The fatal crash occurred at about 02:30pm today involved two vehicles -a custom Mercedes 911 with Anambra registration number, XF814AWK and the tricycle with registration number- NNK313QL.

TNC correspondent in Anambra gathered that the probable cause of the fatal crash was attributed to excessive speed.

According to an eyewitness, the Mercedes 911 was on speed, lost control and rammed into the tricycle and crashed.

Speaking on the incident, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC in Anambra State, Margaret Onabe revealed that a total of 5 persons were involved in the crash.

“The persons comprise 2 male adults and 3 female adults.

“Of that number, 2 male adults and two female adults were injured

“The injured victims were rushed to Queenies Hospital, Ufuma where one female adult who was a passenger in the tricycle was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The corpse of the dead victim was deposited at Ajali mortuary, by FRSC rescue team.

“The FRSC rescue team managed traffic and cleared obstruction caused and the vehicles involved were handed over to Ajalli Police Division,” she said.

Onabe said the Anambra FRSC Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi commiserates with the family of the dead victim, and wishes the injured victims quick recovery.

She reiterated the command’s warning for motorists to desist from excessive speed and maintain safe speed limits.

“It is also very important that traffic rules and regulations must be obeyed at all times.

“This is the only way we will stay alive for us and our loved ones,” she said.