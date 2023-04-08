Ondo State Government has communicated to the public its willingness to sell the state-owned male and female football clubs, Sunshine Stars and Sunshine Queens to suitable buyers.

The state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Bamidele Ologunloluwa disclosed this while in an interview with Crest FM in Akure. He said the state-owned football clubs are open for sale or privatization at the end of the current season to the right buyer who has a good track record.

The Akure Gunners narrowly escaped relegation last season after they finished in 16th Place on the log, just three points ahead of Warri Wolves who ended in the relegation zone. Their female counterpart, Sunshine Queens, was relegated to the second division last season following their shambolic campaign.

The state commission reveals that when the appropriate bidders set in, they are ready to sell or privatize the clubs.

“If a club like Manchester United, for example, says there is a club in Ondo State called Sunshine Stars, and we want to have them as our feeder’s team, are you saying we are not going to sell? We will sell immediately.

“Not because we don’t like Sunshine Stars, because it is even good for us as a state, it is good for the boys, for sports development, because the government has no business in business.”

“We just registered a company now; Ondo Sports Limited, Sunshine Stars FC, Sunshine Queens, Risings Stars put together, at the end of the season, we are going into full-fledged privatization.

“It is better for us as a state, but some people don’t understand this. Once it happens, they will thank Mr. Governor. People need to understand that if the right company takes over Sunshine Stars, there will be more jobs, nothing like losing a job, it has to be in the Memorandum of Understanding, they must have their offices in the three Senatorial Districts, they must have their ministry in the districts to harvest legs.”

Sunshine Stars, after 11 games this season earned 17 points and sits in 6th place on the log of group B of the abridged league.