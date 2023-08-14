Ondo Governor disowns recent video, confirms ongoing medical vacation

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has clarified that he is still on a medical vacation and has not yet returned to the country. This comes in response to a video circulating on social media showing his supposed return from his medical trip.

Through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu disowned the video and affirmed that he is currently in Germany, focusing on his complete recovery.

In a statement issued by Olatunde, it was emphasized that the governor appreciates the concern and support of the citizens of Ondo State and well-wishers both within and outside the country.

The statement underscored Akeredolu’s commitment to return to the state soon and continue executing his administration’s agenda for positive and lasting development.

The statement further clarified that the video in question was taken during the Governor’s campaign tour in preparation for past Presidential and National Assembly elections, and not related to his current situation.