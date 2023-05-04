The Election Petitions Tribunal in Ondo State has warned petitioners and lawyers that the panel members will not be involved in any secret dealings throughout its sitting.

The three-man panel said all processes will be done in the full glare of the public.

The panel led by Justice Rose Soji disclosed this on Thursday during its inaugural sitting, saying the tribunal will be handling petitions trailing the outcome of the February 25 National Assembly and March 18 State House of Assembly elections in the state.

No fewer than 14 petitions were received by the tribunal for the National and State Houses of Assembly elections in the state, according to Justice Soji.

Flanked by Aliyu Bapa and Frank Onyiri, Justice Soji emphasised that the election petition is time-bound, hence the tribunal will not entertain delay tactics that may be deployed by lawyers while filing their processes.

The panel gave the assurance to all parties involved in the process, saying it would be impartial and fair throughout the entire time the tribunal would be in session.

The panel also cautioned lawyers against appearing before it in attires not approved by the judiciary code of conduct.