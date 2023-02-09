A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a 20-year-old man, Josiah Godwin, at the Olokuta Correctional Centre for allegedly killing one Saviour Joseph.

Godwin, who was an apprentice of the deceased, allegedly murdered his master and dumped his corpse in a well at Imafon Community in the Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

He was later arrested and charged to the Magistrate Court by the state police command.

The defendant was arraigned before court on two counts of conspiracy and murder.

As prosecution commences, prosecutor, Inspector Folasade Adeyemi, told the court that the defendant’s offences contravened Sections 269 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State Nigeria, 2006.

The prosecutor also prayed the court to remand the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the issuance of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The counsel for the defendant, Friday Adeoye, did not raise any objection to the remand application issued by the prosecutor.

The Magistrate, Mrs Idowu Mayowa, granted the application. She then adjourned the case till March 17, 2023 for legal advice.

