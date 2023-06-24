Path The News Chronicle » News » Crime » Ondo court remands footballer, plumber for raping 16-yr-old girl

Ondo court remands footballer, plumber for raping 16-yr-old girl

Osniff Daniel June 24, 2023 0
Jos based mechanic

A footballer, Babajide Folorunso and a plumber, Damilola Ayodeji, have been summoned to be remanded in prison, by a family court sitting at Oke- Eda, in Akure, Ondo state capital, for defiling a minor who is 16-year-old.

According to Vanguard, the accused persons, who were brought before the Court on two counts of conspiracy and rape, allegedly committed the offences on March 24, 2023 about 5pm at Igisogba ijoka, Akure. They were arraigned by officials of Ondo State Ministry Women Affairs for the offences.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Martins Olowofeso, said the defendants, conspired to have carnal knowledge of the victim.

Olowofeso, said that the offences contravened Sections 3(1), 516, 3(2c) of the Ondo State Violence Against Persons (Prohibitions ) Law 2021.

The pleas of the defendants were not taken for want of jurisdiction. Olowofeso prayed for an order to remand them at the correctional centre, while he supported it with an affidavit.

However, the trial Magistrate A Aduroja, asked the police to produce the medical report before she would rule on the remand application. On tendering the medical report, the magistrate remanded the defendants in the Olokuta Correctional Centre, pending the issuance of advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact
Trending
The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

Aduroja, thereafter, adjourned the case till August 24, 2023, for outcome of advice.

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

real warri pikin

I was celibate until my wedding night – Real Warri Pikin 

Osniff Daniel June 24, 2023 0
Badagry Slave Route

The Geography of Nigeria (II): Notable Historical Landmarks

Esther Salami June 23, 2023 0
Simi as a mother

Simi discusses her two-year journey as a mother

Augustina John June 23, 2023 0
Anambra Tribunal

Judge Rejects Fuel Offer by LP Lawyer, as Electricity Challenge Forces Anambra Tribunal on Long Adjournment

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 23, 2023 0
Internet fraudster to clean EFCC premises

Internet fraudster to clean EFCC premises for 3 days

Kunle Dada June 22, 2023 0
Mark Zuckerberg accepts Elon

Mark Zuckerberg accepts Elon Musk ‘s challenge to a cage match

Augustina John June 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

real warri pikin

I was celibate until my wedding night – Real Warri Pikin 

Osniff Daniel June 24, 2023 0

JUST IN: JAMB Announces Minimun Cut Off Marks For Universities, Poly, College of Education

Adekunle Taofeek June 24, 2023 0

Polygamy is an African culture —Ooni’s wife, Olori Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi

Osniff Daniel June 24, 2023 0

“Nigerians, please relax”, Ngozi Iweala says after being attacked for ignoring President Tinubu at the Paris Summit

Osniff Daniel June 24, 2023 0
African Women In Tech

African Women In Tech: Empowering The Next Generation Of Female Leaders

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 24, 2023 0