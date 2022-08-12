Today is a dark day in Nigeria’s Football history, the Nigerian Football Federation lost two players to heart failure while actively playing on the pitch, this day being 12 August. On 1989 August 12 Samuel Okwaraji slumped and died in Surulere, Lagos. On August 12, 2006, Boniface Danjuma also had a cardiac arrest while in active action for Keffi United during a Nigeria Professional league game.

It’s been 33 years on this day since Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraja slumped and died while on duty with the Nigeria National Football team, the Super Eagles. Exactly on this day, 1989 Okwara collapsed at the 77th minute during a World Cup qualifying game against Palancas Negras of Angola at the main bowl national stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Nigeria edged Angola by a 1-0 scoreline on that ill-fated day through the early strike from team captain Stephen Keshi.

Before his death, Okwaraji played for Dinamo Zagreb, Austria Klagenfurt, VfB Stuttgart, SSV Ulm and K. Berchem sport where he signed with the year he died. He also represented the Nigeria team in the 1988 Olympics Winter games.

He was also a qualified lawyer who had a master’s in international law from the Pontifical Lateran University of Rome.

On the same day 16 years ago, another tragic death hit the Nigerian Football Association, Dannuma Boniface was a defender who played with Keffi United. During the Nigeria League game between his club and JUTH FC of Jos, he collapsed and died at the Keffi Township Stadium.

According to JAYFM, It was said that Danjuma had a bout of malaria and had complained of feeling unwell, but was persuaded to play the ill-fated game.

The death threw the entire Keffi United, the Nasarawa State Sporting fraternity and Nigeria into yet another round of mourning.

The Player was a national Under-20 invitee who hailed from the Southern part of Kaduna State. He was 20 years old.