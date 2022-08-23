It’s been two years since former assistant Remo Star Captain Tiyaminu Kazeem AKA Kaka was killed by an Officer of the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SAS) in Ogun State.

Tiyaminu and his friend were stopped by the SAS officer who labelled them as Internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo boys” in the local parlance. Despite both players showing the SAS officer their ID cards as Nigerian Professional League players, the officer insisted on taking them to the nearest police station.

A club statement released via the club’s website reads:

“The SARS officers stopped Tiyamiyu Kazeem insisting that he was a Yahoo Boy. He brought out his identity card to identify himself as a player of Remo Stars FC, but the officer insisted on taking him to the nearest police station in Sagamu.

“Kazeem and Sanni followed the SARS officers, only for them to notice that they (the SARS men) were driving towards Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway. The guys asked to know where the SARS officers were taking them to, but this prompted them to stop the car and pushed Kazeem out of the car, and an unknown vehicle knocked him down.”

“He was a humble and reliable defender for Remo Stars FC in the 2019/2020 Nigeria National League.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace and may the Lord help the family to bear the irreparable loss. This is a great loss to Remo Stars Family and the entire football fraternity,” the club added.

The Governor of the state Dapo Abiodun condemned the horrendous act via his public address.

The officer in the charge of the culprit was dismissed immediately by Nigeria Police Force.