On the bier already. Wheeled to the grave for a final rest. No amount of wailing will bring forth life again. The case is closed, fate determined and destines yet unfulfilled remain so, for nothing is possible again except a miracle happens.

Remember that biblical scene where the only son of a mother who was widowed early was carried on a bier to his grave. Hope lost, emotions flowing through tears, sobbing and crying.

Such is the scene we all find ourselves as Nigerians. Nothing could have helped the situation but Jesus. Then came Jesus! Tearing eyes got dried, joy unspeakable overwhelmed hope lost restored destinies unfulfilled, a second chance was given. There was joy and jubilation for a life lost was back sound and fit.

Nigeria is on the bier, dead, many thought she is having a relaxing cruise. Nigeria is on the bier being carried to its grave, many thought she is being flaunting around. Nigeria is gone and lost, many thought she is being celebrated. Crying, you may cry, but the stage of its decay nothing short of “Jesus” gives life again.

We need a “miracle”! We need a “miracle” of sight restoration to see the very heads this bier rest on are same head that killed her, pretending to be carrying her to an breakthrough point.

We need a miracle of tribal, religious, ethnic etc deconstruction to see that none of the above helps, rather drags us deeper into the mess we are already in, trying to move out.

We need a miracle to open our ears to hear clearly the very deadly discussions of those on whose heads the bier rests, pretending to be taking her to her promised land.

Unlike the biblical account of where Jesus raised the son of a widow on a bier with a mourning crowd following, rather many are here dancing and jubilating, following them to the grave yard thinking they are on the road of restoration and liberation.

Open your eyes and see beyond the razzmatazz of political oratory to the reality of their deficiencies and be the miracle with your votes, voting not along party, ethnic or tribal lines but on competence and mastery.

Nigeria is on the bier stretched already, moving closer to her grave, only the miracle of voting wisely will save the doom days.

Go pick your PVC now!

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com