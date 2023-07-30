On Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s Mockery Of Poor Nigerians

Politicians shouldn’t trivialize “Let the Poor Breathe,” which is an impassioned plea for fairness and equity in the globe. “Let the Poor Breathe” is a powerful appeal. It lays an emphasis on the day-to-day struggles faced by impoverished communities, particularly those who are living in poverty.

These strange and inexplicable behaviors are taking place at a time when the First Lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu, and a number of other well-known Nigerians are actively working to raise awareness about issues affecting vulnerable populations, particularly women and young people.

A thorough apology is owed to Nigerians by the Godswill Akpabio’s Senate for its odd use of the solemn language. The Senate is a place where the destitute demand serious treatment rather than humiliation.

By making light of such a powerful phrase, these senators reveal a lack of compassion and awareness for the real difficulties faced by marginalized groups. This kind of behavior is inconsiderate and rude, and it can widen the gap between the ruled and the governing.

It is the duty of politicians to address issues of poverty and inequality seriously and with the intention of bringing about positive change, rather than making jokes about them.

Using a slogan that depicts the plight of the poor as a punchline is not only insensitive, but it also damages public faith in the government’s ability to solve serious social problems.

Politicians need to watch what they say and do because it can have a major effect on the lives of the people they represent.

They need to learn about the experiences of those on the margins and do all they can to make society more welcoming and empathetic for all people.

More women than males are poor nowadays, and this is especially true in recent and emerging democratic countries like Nigeria. Despite this, there is still a shockingly high rate of male poverty in Nigeria.

It’s common knowledge that the financial struggles that plague the lives of the poor also increase the strain on families.

The Senate laughed at the plight of the poor during the debate of a resolution on the rate for electricity.

After Akpabio slammed the gavel down on the table, he and the other senators burst out laughing. In addition to the hysterical laughter heard throughout the video, one of the laughing senators can be seen almost toppling over in excitement.

To poke fun at a population that is presently at such a trying time is harsh and callous. Shame.

How is it that senators in a senate that is supposed to represent the people can act so condescendingly toward Nigerians, and especially the less fortunate among them?

Making political comments about inhabitants is usual practice everywhere, but making nasty jokes about the poor is disrespectful.

A declaration titled “Let the poor breathe” was issued by President Bola Tinubu last month. “Don’t suffocate them.” This should be treated seriously.

Here we have senators laughing off the anger of the people the president has spoken about, despite the fact that these people are on the front lines of widespread misery, poverty, hardship, and disaster.

I believe that not every senator in the 10th senate was born with a silver spoon in their mouth; there are some that suffered lives of poverty, and I think that it is cruel and horrible and inhuman and painful to humiliate those who live in poverty, the majority of whom are women.

Some members of the 10th senate, I believe, come from humble beginnings. Are politicians, perhaps unwittingly, encouraging the less fortunate to rise up in protest by not paying enough attention to their plight?

The First Lady of Nigeria, Tinubu, is active in issues affecting women and the underprivileged, and she is dedicated to assisting those in need. An influential Nigerian, Honorable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has been doing this sort of social course as the current head of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and a former member of the Nigerian Federal House of Representatives.

Women’s groups, anti-poverty organizations, and other organizations providing services to the underprivileged are encouraged to continue to provide their perspectives on these issues.

Defending one’s way of life and one’s means of survival from attacks like these is a known motivator for the impoverished and for women to rise up in protest.

The Nigerian government should worry about powerful men who mock the poor, who are disproportionately women and young people.

Millions of people, especially women, live in poverty in this country. Elected officials who act in such a callous manner show a fundamental lack of compassion for and comprehension of the hardships endured by the poor.

While political jokes are popular, ones that mock the poor are insensitive and even cruel. Politicians and public servants must have empathy for the challenges encountered by the people they serve.

Politicians and public servants should be required to undergo psychological and ethical evaluations, in my opinion, so that we can weed out those who lack empathy and concern for the public good.

In addition, anti-poverty, women, and other civil society organizations must maintain their efforts to promote the rights and well-being of the poor and marginalized. They can help make a difference and make sure the voices of the most defenseless people of society are heard if they call attention to these problems and keep their representatives accountable.

Those in need of government assistance may lose faith in its ability to provide for them if lawmakers continue to show such callous disregard for their plight. It suggests that those in authority do not value the opinions of those on the margins.

It only adds to the widespread belief that politicians don’t care about the everyday struggles of their constituents. The impoverished and the oppressed may feel rage and irritation if their representatives continue to ridicule and mock them.

The ridicule of the poor has the potential to inflame tensions, leading to civil upheaval when those who feel wronged take to the streets in protest or other acts of civil disobedience.

Mocking the poor by those in public office is extremely disturbing and could have far-reaching effects on public trust, social cohesion, and political stability.

In the end, public officials need to be held responsible for their acts, and genuine apologies followed by tangible measures can help create a more accountable and compassionate political culture.

It is important for Nigeria to emphasize the benefit of having leaders who care more about the well-being of their constituency than they do their personal interests. Stop mocking the vulnerable. What kind of yeye or nonsense is this, who does that, stop it now!