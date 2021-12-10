For the past two decades, Nigeria has been wracked with insurmountable challenges resulting from Biafra’s war, Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping, ritual aspects, ethnic crises, and political debacles. The government should, if possible, engage our prior military and other retired security personnel to assist her in discovering the best remedy for Nigerians’ lingering disquiet.

Many public individuals have expressed their conviction that the aforementioned recommendation should be embraced by the Federal Government. I genuinely think that now is the appropriate time to consider this viewpoint.

These retired security personnel have decades of experience and they should not be left behind in the long-term quest for a solution to our country’s puzzle. Yet, the government has completely overlooked hunting for the best potential clues to terminate these calamitous events.

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Ozor Kalu once stated that “If the problems you have this year are the same problems you had last year, then you are not a leader. You are rather a problem on your own that must be solved.”

The gruesome massacre of patriotic Nigerians must be deterred in any way possible. Enough is enough!

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki, Sabon Fegi, Azare, Bauchi, musbahumuhammad258@gmail.com