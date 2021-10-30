1. It is a mere Holding Company
2. Before the change of name to Meta, Facebook was the name of the holding company; and as a name it was of two different entities.
a). Facebook as a subsidiary just like Instagram and WhatsApp e.t.c; and
b). Facebook as a holding Company.
3. What is a holding Company?
It is a company created to buy and own the shares of other companies, which it then controls.
The companies that the holding company acquires is called Subsidiaries.
Advantages of a Holding Company
1. reducing legal and financial risks;
2. It provides a more centralised corporate control and governance; and
3. It is a legal system employed towards a more flexible structure and growth.
Opatola Victor Esq.
