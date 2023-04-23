On an Earth Day like today

I see a ray of light and sway.

I perceive a horizon that seeks

and speaks of health and happiness.

That pledges that the food we feast on,

and the water we drink are cheap and safe.

That safeguards that the air we breathe

and the goods we use are as harmless as possible.

On an Earth Day like today

I see a ray of light and sway.

I become wild with positivity and tenacity

when I see practices of rewilding and restoration.

The modest efforts to protect and respect local groups,

vulnerable wildlife and valuable ecosystems and species.

On an Earth Day like today, I plead for the people who seek

to slow the rate of global warming, polluti

on and deforestation.