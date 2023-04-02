“He sent two of His disciples … ‘Go into the village opposite you, and immediately as you enter it you will find a colt tied there, on which no one has ever sat; untie it and bring it here.’”—Mark 11:1–2 NASB

The crowds were excited. Learning that Jesus was about to enter Jerusalem, they welcomed Him, shouting, “Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!” (John 12:13). This triumphal entry may seem spontaneous, but Jesus’ actions demonstrate that everything unfolded exactly as He planned.

As He and His disciples approached Jerusalem, He told them what was about to happen. He clarified His own destiny and gave them marching orders (Mark 10:32–45). Then, Jesus Himself told two disciples to bring a colt. He told them where to find it and exactly what to say. He would ride into Jerusalem on it.

Regardless of what some might have thought, Jesus was not trying to start a revolt or gain power. His focus was on obeying the Father, completing His mission, and fulfilling prophecy. This entry needed to take place to set in motion things that needed to take place. As events unfolded, Jesus knew what would happen. He knew “that His hour had come” (John 13:1–3).

Through His actions, Jesus consistently showed us the importance of knowing His destiny and purpose, being sensitive to the Father, seeking to accomplish His goals, and following His specific call.

Today, ask God to help you to be clear about your mission. What can you do to accomplish His purposes for you? Seek to be ready and obedient, faithful with the resources He has given you.

*Reflection Question:*

What is your God-given mission, and how are you accomplishing it?

*Prayer*

Father, I surrender my time, talents, and treasures to You. Give me Your priorities. Help me focus on accomplishing Your call for me. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Mark 11