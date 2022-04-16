Omokri Torments Buhari Over Easter Message

Self acclaimed Buhari Tormentor, Reno Omokri has again questioned President Muhammad’s integrity following the leader’s Easter message.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide who is on self exile, faulted Buhari’s message, adding that the President’s action shows that he is biased to certain people in the country.

Omokri wrote:

Dear General Muhammadu Buhari,

Thank you for your beautifully composed Easter message. In this message, you ask us to learn to forgive, like Nabi Isa (Alayhis Salaam), whom some Christians refer to as Jesus Christ. This is quite commendable. But do you practice what you preach?

You just forgave and gave pardons to former Governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, who were both convicted for stealing billions. You have also refused to prosecute so called repentant Boko Haramists, who you are instead now training. That is also an act of forgiveness.

While you are doing all these, you are prosecuting Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho and Sheikh Zakzaky, to mention a few.

My question to you sir is this: How can you forgive thieves and killers, only to pursue freedom fighters and clerics, whose brand of Islam you disagree with?

Sir, does this not portray you as a munafiq?

