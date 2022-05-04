Omokri reveals why many Nigerians are poor

Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has revealed that many Nigerians are poor because they believe in superstition.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide explained that many Nigerians believe that “village people” can fly but don’t believe that Bitcoin can fly.

He wrote:

You believe that your village people can fly at night, but when you are told that Bitcoin and Dogecoin are going to fly in price, you won’t believe.

You believe in mammywater, talismans, charms, bushbaby, love potions, and juju. But when you are told about cryptocurrency, NFTs, Amazon KDP and growth stocks, you shout ‘it’s a scam’. You are poor because you believe deeply in superstition, and seriously doubt technology.

By the way, both Bitcoin and Dogecoin rose last week. We are still waiting for your village people to fly!

