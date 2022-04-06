Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Omokri reveals signs of urgent 2k girls, warns men 

“A girl who calls you boo may boot you for a new boo if you can no longer foot her bills” – Reno Omokri

Popular Nigerian Table Shaker Reno Omokri has warned single men to stay away from “urgent 2k girls” in their hunt for a life partner.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide revealed certain characteristics of ladies who fall into the category above.

Omokri warned that any man who marries such a lady is doing so at his own peril.

He wrote:

Dear men,

Don’t miss out on red flags when dating. She has a nice place, a car, an iPhone, and wears designer clothes. But if she also does not have a high paying job, or a profit making business, or a rich family, or has won a verifiable lottery, then you are dating a successful urgent 2k girl! Even if she is as religious as a nun, or as seemingly innocent as a child, there is no exception to this rule. Marry such a one at your peril, but don’t come crying to us when DNA destabilises you in the future!

Francis Francis

