Popular Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has posited that a man who spends money on his wife is not doing her any favour.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide argued that men should pay their “house wife” a monthly salary.

More so, Omokri revealed how much a man should pay his house wife monthly.

He wrote:

A man who spends his money on his wife is not doing her any favours. He is doing her his duty. A housewife is not a jobless person. Being a stay at home wife is itself a job. She looks after you. And the kids. And the house. As a result, she can’t earn as much she potentially can. Husband, better pay her well! And if you don’t know how much to pay her, try this exercise. Hire a cook. Engage a cleaner. Patronise a nanny. Ask how much an escort charges. Finally, investigate the wages of a hostess. Add them all together. And the amount you get is your wife’s minimum wage for all she does!

