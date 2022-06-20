Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Omokri reveals how unwise giving can make one a beggar

Omokri reveals how unwise giving can make one a beggar 

Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has advised that people should set boundaries when giving.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide opined that an unwise giver may end up as a beggar.

He wrote:

Generosity is good. But too much of everything is not good. The proverb givers never lack is a lie. As a giver, set boundaries, because takers don’t have boundaries. They take and take, until there’s nothing left. Then they will move on to the next fool to take from! No gratitude. Only entitlement.

An unwise giver may end up as a beggar. Scripture does not say giving is profitable. It says wisdom is profitable-Ecclesiastes 10:10. Giving without wisdom is unprofitable. Many people will not remember the 10 times you gave. But they will certainly remember that 1 time you could not give.

