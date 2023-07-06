Omokri reveals how to identify a wife material
Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has revealed certain characteristics that can help men to identify a wife material.
In a post on Facebook, the former Presidential aide who is known for his nuggets, stated that a wife material is a woman who is looking for a partner, not a financier.
According to Omokri, a wife material has her own independent, legal and verifiable source of income, adding that she has high relevance but is not high maintenance.
He wrote:
12 Characteristics Of a Wife Material
* She is looking for a partner, not a financier
* She gives you love, not romance
* She does not need you to complete her. She knows she is already complete in God
* She does not play the fornication for remuneration game
* You can argue with her without the argument becoming a fight
* She has high relevance but is not high maintenance
* She has her own independent, legal and verifiable source of income
* Her relationship does not break when you are broke
* Her human hair weave-on is not her most expensive asset
* She encourages you to save instead of taking her out to eat all the time
* She is not insecure and does not check your phone. If she has issues, she confronts you directly
* She knows how to pray, play, slay and stay
If she presently has these qualities, then consider making her your future